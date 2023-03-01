WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after a struggle that caused a Willacy County Sheriff’s Office deputy to be hospitalized.

Carlos Soliz Munoz, 32, was arrested on charges of probation violation (injury to a child), failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest or transport, according to a post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:25 a.m., Tuesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 6th Street and Durham Avenue in Raymondville for an “obscured license plate,” the post stated.

While checking the man’s drivers license, they discovered he had active warrants out of Willacy County and Cameron County.

A struggled ensued as the deputy attempted to detain the man, who was taken into custody after additional units arrived for assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

“One WCSO Deputy was injured during the arrest and was transported by Willacy EMS to the Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx for an injury sustained to his upper left arm during the initial struggle,” the post stated.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.