SEBASTIAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Sebastian, authorities said.

According to a post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are at a scene on 7th Street in Sebastian after the body of a man was found.

Investigators and deputies at 7th Street in Sebastian after a body was found (Photo: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

A Justice of the Peace pronounced the man dead. His identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

“Details are limited at this time,” the sheriff’s office stated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.