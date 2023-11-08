WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office issued an apology Tuesday after the district attorney was erroneously posted on the jail inmate list.

According to the post, WCSO received several messages regarding a woman named “Annette Hinojosa,” who was booked into the Willacy County Jail. The post goes on to say that this was erroneously entered into the jail management system.

(Photo: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office)

“We want to apologize to [Willacy County District Attorney Annette C. Hinojosa] for any confusion and or inconvenience this error may have caused,” WCSO stated.

Hinojosa responded to the post thanking those who have reached out to her after seeing the error posted on the app.

“Thanks for having my back!” Hinojosa said. “You know who you are! Much love to my friends.”

A screenshot shared by WCSO of the error shows an individual named Annette Hinojosa booked on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office added they are looking into the matter.