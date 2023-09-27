RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip Tuesday regarding a wanted man.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the man was identified as Samuel Antonio Cardenas, 20. He was located on the 1000 block of W. Hidalgo Ave. in Raymondville.

When deputies arrived at the location they made contact with three men who were sitting inside a brown SUV located on the property. While in the process of identifying the three men inside the SUV, Cardenas was immediately recognized and placed under arrest without incident.

A male passenger who initially identified himself as Miguel Guzman, fled on foot towards La Luz Apartments. He was apprehended shortly after on the 100 block of S. King St. in Raymondville after he was found hiding behind a residence. It was at this point he was recognized as 27-year-old Jose Eduardo Alemán.

In the investigation, it was discovered that Alemán had two outstanding warrants from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Guzman and Alemán were apprehended and transported to the Willacy County jail without incident, the sheriff’s news release stated.

Cardenas was arrested for disorderly conduct discharge/display of a firearm, a Class B Misdemeanor, evading arrest detention, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Alemán was arrested for theft of property >=$750<$2,500, a Class A Misdemeanor, possession of marijuana < 2 oz., a Class B Misdemeanor, evading arrest detention, a Class A Misdemeanor, failure to ID fugitive intent to give false information, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to submit tips at (956) 689-5576.