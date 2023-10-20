WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An abandoned pick-up truck with a travel trailer was found with 34 migrants inside, authorities said.

Thursday night the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding suspicious activity in the area of FM 88 and Co Road 2900, according to a release from WCSO.

Source: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office press release

At the scene, deputies found an abandoned pick-up truck with a travel trailer parked on the side of the road.

Inside the trailer, 34 migrants were found. All of the migrants refused medical treatment, the release stated.

The migrants were released to United States Border Patrol custody.