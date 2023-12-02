WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to Rains Road East of Business 77 regarding a crash, according to a release from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Willacy County Emergency Services and the Texas Department of Public Safety were also at the scene.

Two men and two teen girls were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.