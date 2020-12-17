WATCH LIVE: Pharr PD forms mental health unit

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The City of Pharr Police Department announces a partnering with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, to form a Mental Health Unit in Pharr’s police force.

This week, the department is currently training licensed mental health officers that will comprise the unit. The purpose of the Mental Health Officer Training (TCOLE 4001) course is to further inform and educate the officer in the areas of mental health and issues pertaining to serving as a mental health officer, to include advanced crisis intervention.

