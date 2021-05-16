Waterspout spotted over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (KVEO) — With rotating thunderstorms present across the Willacy County coast on Sunday, some people witnessed a tornado-like weather formation over the Laguna Madre.

Video shows the formation, known as a waterspout, forming over the Laguna Madre at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday.

At the time, the area was under a marine warning from the National Weather Service, which advises residents to be cautious for thunderstorms and tornados forming over the water.

Coastal conditions at the time of the waterspout

KVEO meteorologists say water spouts can occur in rotating thunderstorms that clash over the water.

Coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties saw a downpour of thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday at 3 p.m., though, the storms have dissipated and all weather warnings have expired in the area.

Video of the waterspout, viewed from Port Mansfield courtesy: (Jeff Johnson)