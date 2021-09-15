Water-themed Smithsonian exhibit coming to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Historical Association will soon welcome a travelling Smithsonian exhibit that focuses on water’s role in our everyday life.

“Water/Ways” will be in Brownsville from Sept. 21 to Nov. 6 at the Historic Alonso Building, located at 510 E St Charles St.

The exhibit displays the water cycle’s impacts on our society, from its effect on landscape, settlement, and migration, to its impact on culture and spirituality, and even how politics and economic planning have been directed by water.

This travelling exhibit is a part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.

“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially and spiritually in our own community,” said Aubrey Nielsen, Brownsville collections manager. “We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local and public programs to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition.”

“Water/Ways” is part of the Smithsonian’s Think Water Initiative to raise awareness of water as a critical resource for life through exhibitions.