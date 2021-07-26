Water suspension affects Laguna Madre District

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (KVEO) — Customers of the Laguna Madre Water District were affected by water suspensions and low water pressure throughout the month of July.

The most recent issue occurred over the weekend of July 16th.

“We had one motor go out on us. They burn out at certain times, whenever they feel like it and we don’t know when to expect that to happen, but they do burn up and then at the end of the week, we had the second motor burn also,” said Laguna Madre Water District general manager, Carlos Galvan Jr.

The issue was resolved on July 23, as two pumps were repaired and additional equipment is scheduled to arrive in a few weeks to help.

A bond election was approved by the public last November, which is planned to use to rehabilitate an additional water plant in Port Isabel, according to Galvan.

“As soon as we can have water plant number one in Port Isabel rehabilitated with a new microfiltration like this one here, it will get all kinds of relief of water demand.”

Galvan shared that some issues occur unexpectedly causing last-minute notifications to their customers.

A designated staff member has been assigned to social media to advise customers of any interruptions or issues with service and Galvan encourages customers to stay updated on their Facebook page.