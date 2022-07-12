CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – For more than a year farmers in Cameron County have tried to live with a water shortage impacting irrigation districts.

Sonia Lambert is the General Manager of Cameron County Irrigation District 2. She says they get their water from the Rio Grande River, but for the past year, the entire county’s irrigation districts have dealt with low reservoir levels.

“For District 2 has had water shortages since last year, we started allocating to our farmers in April of last year, we allocated 1 acre foot per acre,” said Lambert.

However she says the last time they allocated water to farmers was in January.

“Beginning of this year we allocated just point 3 of an acre, per acre. That’s all the water that this district has had available to its farmers, so they are experiencing a shortage for their crop,” said Lambert.

Melba Hernandez, Manager of Garcia Farms says because of the water shortage, the farm has been unable to care for their entire land.

“We’ve been limited from 10 acres to 6 acres of irrigation only,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says their main source of income comes from their goats on the farm, but because of the water shortage it has turned a lot of their grass dry.

“Our goats are mainly just pasture goats so if there is no grass there is no feed,” said Hernandez.

However, she says they got creative with how to overcome this recent hit to their income.

“What we did was we grew our pumpkins in our front pasture which is mainly just military water and we pay that separately then whatever irrigation is and we feed all our water into the pumpkin patch.” Hernandez adds, “everything that we grew we created an event on July 2nd and whatever money came in went directly to purchase their feed for the rest of the year.”

Thanks to this plan they’re hopeful they will one day be able to keep the farm in the family. But the hope for rain to put an end to the water shortage is still a need now more than ever.