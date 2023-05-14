BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced a wastewater spill that happened this weekend.

BPUB says the unauthorized wastewater spill happened at the Robindale Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brownsville after a power failure in the area.

According to a release from BPUB, an estimated 316,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in a 40 minute timeframe late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

“There was no contamination of any drinking water source,” BPUB stated in a press release.

BPUB has released the following precautionary statements regarding the spill:

– Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled for all personal uses

– Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use

– The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill

– If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible

If customers have any questions or concerns, they should call BPUB at (956) 983-6121 or visit their website.