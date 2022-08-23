HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to designated watering days.

Residences with street addresses ending in an even number are required to limit irrigation days to Sunday and Thursday.

Street addresses ending in an odd number are required to limit irrigation days to Saturday and Wednesday.

Irrigation hours for all addresses and vehicles are allowed on mornings from midnight to 10 a.m. and evenings from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Watering of any landscaped areas and vehicles will be prohibited between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any person who violates the water restriction plan will receive punishments resulting in fine fees up to $200 and discontinued water service.