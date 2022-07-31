BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is placing water restrictions on residents as dry conditions have led the city to reach stage two of its drought contingency plan.

Cleiri Quezada, lead communications and public relations coordinator for BPUB, said the water restrictions are a result of low water levels at Amistad and Falcon water reservoirs.

“Reservoir levels at Falcon and Amistad have reached a level of 25%,” she said. “When they reach 25%, that is when that activates, triggers, stage two.”

The goal to help stabilize the drought conditions is to have residents reduce about five percent of their daily water usage, Quezada said.

“Vehicle washing is allowed two days a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.,” she said. “Non-essential watering, such as washing buildings, using water for dust control or allowing water to run off to the streets is prohibited.”

Quezada said each Brownsville resident will have designated days to water their lawns based on their address. The last number of one’s service address will determine watering days.

“That means that if your number is zero or one, then your watering days are Monday and Saturday,” she said. “If your last numbers service address is two or three, then it’s your turn to water your lawn with a sprinkler on Tuesdays and Saturdays. And then, four or five are Wednesday and Saturdays, six or seven Thursday and Sunday and eight or nine Friday and Sunday.”

Quezada said the city will have crews patrolling to assure water restrictions are being followed.

While fines for violators are not yet in place, she said there will be if the drought continues.

“There will be a fine if we happen to activate other stages, but right now we are still under stage two and you will be notified that you are in violation of the restriction, you will get a notice at your home if you are caught being in violation,” she said.

For more information on the Drought Contingency Plan and its different stages, visit the BPUB website by clicking here.