WESLACO, Texas, (ValleyCentral) —Water services will be temporarily interrupted for a residential area of Weslaco this week.

The City of Weslaco is advising residents water services will be interrupted to improve water experience for all.

Residents surrounding the Weslaco ISD Professional Learning Center on North Illinois Avenue, East Huisache Avenue, East Mesquite Avenue and Drain Street are advised to keep note of the water interruption.

Courtesy: City of Weslaco

The water interruption is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12. Service is expected to restore by 3 p.m.