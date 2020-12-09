Watching The Stars: Geminid Meteor Shower and “Christmas Star”

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Stargazers across the Rio Grande Valley will be in for a treat with two events to circle on the calendar over the next weeks.

The first is the Geminid Meteor Showers starting this Sunday night (December 13) through Monday morning (December 14). According to the American Meteor Society, as many as 150 meteors per hour is possible. That is approximately 2 to 3 meteors per minute. Visibility will be aided by the New Moon.

The Geminid Meteor Shower originates from the Comet 3200 Phaethon. Geminids are also known to be bright and colorful. This is due to the element composition of each meteors. Colors range from teal to purple to red.

A week later on the calendar, stargazers will be able to see the rare “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.” On the Winter Solstice (December 21), the planets of Jupiter and Saturn, although will still be hundred of millions of miles apart, will appear to collide here on Earth. This hasn’t happen this March 4, 1226 and will not happen again until the year 2080.

Alignments between two planets are rather rare happening about every 20 years, but how close the planets will appear to one another is exceptionally rare. Some astronomers believe a similar event could be the origin of the “Star of Bethlehem” in the Nativity Story in the Bible. To see the “Christmas Star,” look toward the southwest sky just after sunset.