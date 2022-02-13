BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is currently looking for information about the woman caught on video.

The woman is a person of interest in a theft that happened in the area of Barnard and Cypress Street in Brownsville, a release by the Brownsville Police Department said.

Officials said that the woman had first taken a ceramic dog from the property on Feb. 7, and returned on Feb. 12 to take a plant.

Brownsville PD is asking anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the woman to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 or through the P3 app here.