WATCH VIDEO: Hidalgo County honors residents lost to COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County has launched a virtual video honoring residents who died from COVID-19, said the county’s news release.

In November, the county asked residents to submit photos of their loved ones and more than 285 photos were submitted.

The photos in the 25 minute video memorial are in alphabetical order according to first name. If residents submitted a photo of their loved one after December 23, 2020 at 12 p.m., the photo is at the end of the video, said the county.

“I hope this memorial can offer collective healing into the hearts of all those who lost friends and loved ones to this horrible disease,” said Judge Cortez. “They may be gone but their memory will live on.”

The county said those who lost loved ones but did not submit a photo are still encouraged to send photos along with name, city, date of birth, and date of death to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us.