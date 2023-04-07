EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traffic was halted this morning in Edinburg after a two-vehicle accident left one in flames, officials say.

Lt. Gabriel Vela Reyna with the Edinburg Police Department told ValleyCentral no one was seriously injured in the crash.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m. Friday, a Mitsubishi stalled while traveling northbound on I-69C/US 281, causing an accident with a Ford.

A video posted by the Texas Department of Transportation showed the remnants of the Mitsubishi still smoking from the crash.

Traffic was delayed for about one hour after the crash. TxDOT closed the roads between Trenton and Freddy while first responders cleared the scene, police said.