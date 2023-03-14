EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department released video of a suspected drunk driver sideswiping a police unit.

A news release from Edinburg PD stated that the incident occurred at 4 a.m. on March 10.

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police say that she sideswiped the back of the police unit when her Ford Escape veered into his lane.

The woman provided a breath sample that was twice the legal limit of intoxication, the release stated.

(Edinburg Police Department)

Video of the incident was released by the police department after it was filmed on the officer’s dash cam.

“This is a vivid reminder to make a plan and designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service,” Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said. “We sign up for a dangerous job and we know the risks associated with that, but drinking and driving has serious consequences and lives cannot be replaced.”

The officer was not hurt in the incident.