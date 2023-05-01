BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being found guilty of murder Jesus Saldana Ramirez will be sentenced Monday morning in Brownsville.

On Friday, Ramirez was found guilty in the 2020 brutal death of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo. Her body was found on Bob Youker Road, according to Harlingen Police, near the Harlingen airport.

Ramirez stabbed Castillo 66 times, slashed her throat and dumped her body.

He was also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child but was found not guilty on that charge.