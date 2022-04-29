SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “Momma” turtle has returned to South Padre Island for the third time to nest, kicking off the season with 94 eggs!

Sea Turtle Incorporated announced the first nesting of the season for SPI on Friday.

According to Sea Turtle Inc, the “Momma” turtle has nested on the local island for two previous years, including 2011 and 2015.

The non-profit organization shared a video of the momentous occasion on its Facebook page.

The video showed the mother turtle return back to sea, while Sea Tutrle Inc. representatives gathered the eggs for relocation.

As driving on the beach is legal in the state of Texas, relocation was necessary for their safe hatching.

Courtesy: Sea Turtle Inc.

Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission is to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts.

