HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to meet with Former President Donald Trump in the Rio Grande Valley.

Trump traveled to the Valley to honor and serve meals to law enforcement working on the border.

Hidalgo County GOP Chair Adrienne Peña-Garza told ValleyCentral the former president will be updated about Texas’ multi-billion dollar Operation Lone Star which Abbott put forth in 2021 to counter Biden-era immigration policies.

Abbott is expected to endorse Trump in his 2024 presidential campaign. ValleyCentral asked the GOP Chairwoman Peña-Garza if she can confirm that.

“I have heard lots of rumors and we’ll see what happens,” Peña-Garza answered.

Hidalgo County Democratic Chairman Richard Gonzales believes both Trump and Abbott are visiting the Valley to promote broad sweeping, discriminatory laws on immigration.

The Texas Primary is set for March 5th.