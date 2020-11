Meteor seen in RGV (source: Rocio Cuellar)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Many people saw a meteor light up the night on Thursday during an anticipated meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower peaked on Monday and continued throughout the week.

The meteors are caused by Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which sweeps through the inner solar system every 33.3 years.