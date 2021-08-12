WATCH: Mask’d To School

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is hosting Rio Grande Valley superintendents and pediatric specialists as they explain COVID safety protocols as cases begin to rise.

Superintendents from South Texas ISD, PSJA ISD, Brownsville ISD, Lasara ISD, and IDEA RGV will be answering your questions about COVID-safety.

South Texas Health System’s Pediatric Hospitalist and Medical Director Dr. Nicholas Pereira, will join to answer questions about classroom safety and what are the best option to keep children healhty.

Also joining is DHR Health Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Roberto Ayres to talk about the recent rise in pediatric COVID cases, and how children react to the virus.

