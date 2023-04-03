BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on camera robbing a Stars Drive-In.

A surveillance video from the restaurant revealed a man in a hoodie taking money from the register after speaking with employees of the restaurant who quickly backed away.

While attempting to take the cash from the register, the man is seen falling over a table and dropping all the money.

The incident occurred March 19 at the Stars on Central Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the video is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.