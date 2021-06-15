Texas Democrats, Nancy Pelosi hold press conference on voting rights following Senate Bill 7

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 08: The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen at sunset on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House is scheduled to begin voting on the Senate’s Covid-19 relief bill later this week. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Democratic members of the Texas Legislature joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Texas Democratic Congressional Delegation Tuesday for a press conference on voting rights in Texas.

According to a news release, Democratic members of the Texas Legislature met with leaders in Washington D.C. this week to discuss the temporary block of Senate Bill 7.

Democratic members of the Texas Legislature met with Congressional leaders, Senate leaders, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Senate Bill 7 includes provisions to limit early voting hours and further tighten voting by mail.

The bill was negotiated behind closed doors in May after the House and Senate passed significantly different versions of the legislation and pulled from each chamber’s version of the bill.

The bill also came back with a series of additional voting rule changes, including a new ID requirement for mail-in ballots, that were not part of previous debates on the bill.

Watch the press conference here: