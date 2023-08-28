LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Can the La Joya Independent School District govern itself?

That question is at the heart of a high-stakes hearing scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday.

La Joya ISD requested the hearing in May, when the Texas Education Agency released a damning report on the district.

The report summarized the results of an FBI investigation that focused on corruption in western Hidalgo County.

During the investigation, two school board trustees and three La Joya ISD administrators pleaded guilty to bribery, extortion and theft charges.

The Texas Education Agency also concluded that school board President Alex Cantu failed to properly disclose a conflict of interest.

La Joya ISD disagreed with the agency’s conclusion.

The report recommended that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath replace the school board with a board of managers.

State law allows the commissioner to appoint a board of managers to fix serious financial, academic or governance problems. The board of managers remains in place until the district is ready to be independent again.

La Joya ISD disagreed with the recommendation and requested a hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday and wrap up Tuesday afternoon.

Attorneys for the Texas Education Agency and La Joya ISD met with Administrative Law Judge Vasu Behara by videoconference Friday afternoon to discuss witness lists.

The Texas Education Agency plans to call four witnesses, including Cantu and an investigator who prepared the report.

La Joya ISD, which is represented by attorney John Scott of Austin, plans to call two witnesses: another Texas Education Agency investigator and La Joya ISD Superintendent Heriberto “Beto” Gonzalez.

After the hearing, the administrative law judge will prepare a report called a findings of fact and conclusions of law.

Morath, the state education commissioner, will review the report before making his decision. La Joya ISD may appeal the commissioner’s decision to a state district court.