McAllen mayoral runoff candidates participate in debate

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The two runoff candidates for McAllen mayor candidates will participate in a political debate on Tuesday.

Village in the Valley, a local non-profit, will host the debate between Javier Villalobos and Veronica Vela Whitacre.

The candidates are set to to discuss their platform and share their vision for the City of McAllen.

The general public was invited to submit questions to their Facebook page prior to the forum, or here.

On election day, none of the five challengers for the position of McAllen mayor earned 50 percent of the total vote.

Javier Villalobos led the way with 2610 votes and 26 percent of the vote, meanwhile, Veronica Vela Whitacre tallied 2381 votes with 24 percent of the vote.

Early voting started on Monday, May 24, and will end Tuesday, June 1. Locations for voting are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday.

Election day is Saturday, June 5.