McAllen International Airport announces seasonal non-stop flight to Nashville

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with the McAllen Internation Airport, along with the city, announced seasonal non-stop flights to Nashville during a press conference on Wednesday.

The non-stop flight to Nashville is part of a seasonal national service by the airline Allegiant Air, said Xochitl Mora, Director of Mcallen International Airport’s Office of Communications.

The direct route will be offered from May 27 through August 15, and the schedule will run Sunday through Thursday.

