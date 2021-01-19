WATCH LIVE: Local congressmen discuss Biden’s plans for the border

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Immigration is one of the issues President-elect Joe Biden has promised to address on his very first day in office.

The question that most Rio Grande Valley residents are asking is, what can we expect?

Some of the technology Biden has planned for ports of entry include cameras, sensors, large-scale x-ray machines, and fixed towers.

CBS4 evening anchor Chris Jacobs, KVEO evening anchor Sydney Hernandez and Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez will be speaking live with U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar and Filemon Vela to answer this question.

Watch live here: