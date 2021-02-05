WATCH LIVE: Cameron County officials hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

by: KVEO Staff

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. and Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell are holding a press conference on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Cameron County, in collaboration with the city of Harlingen, hosted a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Casa del Sol on Friday.

The Moderna vaccine was only administered to individuals who received the first vaccine at Cameron County’s vaccination clinic held on Friday, Jan. 8. at Casa del Sol.

Watch the press conference live here:

