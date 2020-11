BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Veterans Day is a holiday understood and misunderstood by many people. It started out as Armistice Day at the end of World War I. It was changed to Veterans Day in 1938 by an act of Congress. The timing on that November 11 was linked back to the armistice of World War I. The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month in 1918.

Many people think about Veterans Day as being the same as Memorial Day, that is not correct. Memorial Day is a holiday for those that died in the service of our country. Veterans Day is directed towards those who are in the service of our country and came back after wars and conflicts the United States was involved.