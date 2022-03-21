STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter air patrol encounter led to the arrest of four individuals.

According to a Texas DPS spokesperson, while a DPS helicopter was conducting air patrol in the Starr County area they encountered a criminal pointing an AK-47 at them.

The individual is then seen entering a vehicle and speeding off into Mexico.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

Authorities contacted the Government of Mexico who located the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials discovered 4 rifles within the vehicle, 4 “transnational criminal members were arrested,” according to Texas DPS.