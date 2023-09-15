LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man after he allegedly smuggled 17 migrants inside a wooden trailer floor in Webb County.

The arrest was captured on camera and showed 17 migrants concealed inside a box container under the flatbed without proper ventilation.

Alfredo Alvarez Jr./Chris Olivarez X

The driver of the Ford F-350 that was towing the flatbed was identified as 34-year-old Alfredo Alvarez Jr. of Laredo. Alvarez is a confirmed Tango gang member and was arrested for the smuggling of persons and transported to the Webb County jail, a post from DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez stated.

In the flatbed were 14 men, two women and one juvenile from Mexico and Guatemala.

DPS special agents can be heard in the video asking Alvarez why his trailer looked so low if it was not carrying anything. They explained that they had pulled him over due to to a back taillight that was out and expired registration.

Upon further inspection, agents discovered a T-shirt hanging from the bottom of the flatbed and from there let out the 17 migrants from under the vehicle.