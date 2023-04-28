HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver suspected of being a human smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase in Hidalgo County before fleeing back into Mexico, authorities said.

DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez posted a video of the chase to his Twitter account.

During the pursuit, the driver is seen traveling on the wrong side of the road head-on with oncoming traffic in a red sedan. The suspected smuggler is then seen heading south along a levee wall and then jumping out of the with two other men.

The driver and passenger fled into the Rio Grande and swam across to Mexico. They are heard yelling in the video.

The third man stayed behind and was arrested by authorities. DPS said the man was later referred to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.