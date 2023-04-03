RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety uploaded a video on social media showing the scenes of the arrests made by the agency between March 21 and 24.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, posted the videos to his Twitter account.

In the first clip, eight migrants appear to be captured by law enforcement after hiding in the brush.

The second video is shot during the nighttime and shows multiple migrants swimming in the river toward law enforcement.

Other clips show more migrants hiding in the brush during the day and night. They are heard in the video asking for water.

One Mexican national was apprehended twice in one week while trying to cross into the U.S., according to Olivarez.