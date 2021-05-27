WATCH: CCSO SWAT arrests suspect in connection to Cameron Park homicide

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics arrested a person in connection to a homicide investigation.
On Friday, May 21 deputies responded to a welfare check near Cameron Park and found a man dead, and started a homicide investigation.
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza later announced that the man was identified as Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo.
Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted a video that shows the CCSO SWAT team arresting a suspect in connection to the murder.