Watch CBS 4’s Special ‘Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – One day a year we take the time to honor those who took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all of its enemies.

Those men and women expose themselves to things that impact their mental and physical health and many of them still deal with the toll of what they lived through years later. 40 years after the Vietnam War, veterans are still working to heal. And now, the VA says it is continuing to make changes to help the mental health of those who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan.

A new health issue many of the veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan war is the pulmonary disease caused by exposure to burn pits. This newer hazard has gained attention from the White House who promises to expand health care.

Female veterans deal with all of this on top of sexual harassment. The Vanessa Guillen case has brought much of this to light and Congress is working to make changes.

With so much trauma, the rate of suicides for veterans is high. But with social media movements and coping mechanisms like exercise, there are ways some are finding to help get through.