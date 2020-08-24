Judge Eddie Trevino: ‘Cameron County ranked #5 in regards to COVID-19 related deaths’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño held a press conference on Monday to give the latest updates on COVID-19 cases.

Judge Trevino started the press conference by announcing that as of Monday morning there is a total of 112,000 people that have been tested for COVID-19 in Cameron County.

“We are up to 19,225 positive cases, 92,500 confirmed and unconfirmed negatives, 12,800 recovered and unfortunately 51 deaths as of this morning ” said Trevino.

Trevino mentioned that when it comes to population, Cameron County is the thirteen largest county in the state of Texas. However, when it comes to the highest number of cases the county ranked number eight.

“The county ranked number 5 in regards to COVID-19 related deaths in the state” said Trevino.

During the press conference, health officials said that for the first time in multiple weeks hospitals are admitting less COVID-19 patients; under 100 patients.

“This doesn’t mean that it doesn’t remain a crisis in our communities” said health officials.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo highlighted the importance of the flu shot as winter approaches.

“Children can suffer from a syndrome called multisystem inflammatory syndrome that might be worse if children are getting multiple viruses at the same time. So, kids that have COVID plus the flu” said Dr. Castillo.

“Now is the time to be on top of your vaccines” said Dr. Castillo.

Judge Eddie Trevino also mentioned county beach access will remain closed.

“I continue to receive inquires and requests to reconsider our position. Everybody mentioned labor day weekend coming up….. I am very concerned about what is going to occur after labor day weekend” said Trevino.

Trevino also mentioned that restaurants in Brownsville are supposed to be at 25% capacity and the rest of the county is supposed to be at 50% capacity.

“It is hard to believe with the parking lots full in a lot of these restaurants that they are actually practicing 25% occupancy in Brownsville and 50% elsewhere” said Trevino.

Trevino said some of the restaurants or bars within the county received a waiver or a re designation as a restaurant in order to get around the bar closure that Governor Greg Abbott has ordered.

As part of the breakdown of the emergency order, Trevino also mentioned the county has received threatening litigation on behalf of two schools due to the county delaying in person face-to-face instruction in public and private schools.

“The Laguna Madre Christian Academy and the Calvary Christian school in Harlingen.. we have corresponded with their attorneys in Dallas” said Trevino.

Finally, officials introduced the Emergency Self Help Program, which is a program that is run by Cameron county and Willacy County.

The program is designed to provide over 130 families, affected economically by COVID-19, with assistance and aid.

Those residents that have fallen behind on mortgage payments or utility payments can benefit from the program, according to officials.

The program also helps those who need help with food. The qualifications consist on living in a residence in Las Colonias in Cameron County and Willacy County.

Residents can fill the application in any Precinct office.

Watch the complete press conference here:

Mobile users click here.