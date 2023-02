BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District will hold its 2023 Children’s Charro Days Parade on Thursday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in Brownsville.

The parade will feature “folkloric dances from Mexico, colorful costumes, floats, bands and much more,” according to the BISD website.

