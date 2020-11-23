WATCH: Adoption Day! Two children will now have a forever family

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — An adoption hearing for two Hidalgo County children will be held Monday morning.

To watch the live feed click here.

According to a release, the Honorable Carlos Villalon, Jr., Associate Judge for the Child Protection Court of the Rio Grande Valley West will preside over the creation of two Forever Families for two Hidalgo County Children.

There were 28 children adopted during the latest Fiscal Year, said the release. There are 31 Hidalgo County children still seeking their forever family.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services – Child Protective Services – Adoption Unit encourages anyone interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent to reach out for information on the website or call 1-800-233-3405.

Below are some of the requirements and overall information, as stated in the release:

Basic Requirements for Foster/ Adoption

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

Additional Foster Care Requirements

In addition to the basic requirements, foster parents must:

have adequate sleeping space.

allow no more than 6 children in the home including your own children or children for whom you provide day care.

agree to a nonphysical discipline policy.

permit fire, health and safety inspections of the home.

vaccinate all pets.

obtain and maintain CPR/First Aid Certification.

obtain TB testing as required by the local Health Department for household members.

attend 20 hours or more of training each year.

Responsibilities of Foster and Adoptive Families

Foster Parents:

provide daily care and nurturing of children in foster care;

advocate for children in their schools and communities;

inform the children’s caseworkers about adjustments to the home, school, and community, as well as any problems that may arise, including any serious illnesses, accidents, or serious occurrences involving the foster children or their own families;

make efforts as team members with children’s caseworkers towards reunifying children with their birth families;

provide a positive role model to birth families and help children learn life skills.

Adoptive Parents: