LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Port Mansfield Police Department along with Texas Game Wardens on Monday in executing a search warrant on a 30-acre ranch in Lyford.

According to the sheriff’s news release, at the center of the warrant was Jacinto Genaro Gonzalez, 46. He was suspected of harboring stolen property at the residence on El Maneado Road.

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

As authorities entered the residence, all individuals were secured and Gonzalez was arrested without incident.

During the search of the property one pair of Sea-Doo Watercrafts on an EZ Loader trailer were recovered along with a Majek Reaper Vessel with an outboard Suzuki Motor on a Coastline trailer, a recreational vehicle-White Forest River Wildcat 5th Wheel travel trailer, a Samsung 55″ UHD flat-screen TV, five fishing poles, two boxes of 5.56 ammunition, a Panasonic Blu-ray Disc player, and eight magazines with 240 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Deputies also found 1.4 grams of cocaine and three grams of THC.

Gonzalez was charged with:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (2nd Degree Felony->$150k<=$300k)

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (Third Degree Felony)

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G (Third Degree Felony)

Gonzalez was transported to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office jail where he was booked in accordingly.