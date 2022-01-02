Warnings issued across the RGV due to strong winds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Sunday morning, the cold front has swept through the Rio Grande Valley bringing chilly weather conditions.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to remain in the 50s with very breezy conditions. Winds will gust out of the north at 38-40 mph in some areas. Avoid or be extra cautious with outdoor burning today.

Due to increasing winds in combination with dry air, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Warning for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 6 p.m.

A wind advisory is now in effect for Cameron, Willacy, and Hildalgo counties until 6 p.m. Sunday as strong winds in excess of 40 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could occur.

The coldest temperatures will occur Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for many areas with some areas at or around the freezing mark, making it the first official freeze of the winter season for these areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for inland Willacy, northern Hildago, and Starr counties that will be in effect from 3 am to 8 am Monday.