WARNING: Phone calls impersonate McAllen PD, demand money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is warning residents about phone calls that are being made to the public trying to extort money and threatening to arrest.

The call originating from the number (956) 633-1935 tells residents that the McAllen PD has a warrant for their arrest or for other matters at McAllen Municipal Court.

The extortionist demands money and threatens to arrest the resident if they do not comply.

“This is a scam and anyone who receives this call should hang up and contact us or their respective police or law enforcement agency immediately,” said Victor Rodriguez, McAllen Chief of Police.

The McAllen Municipal Court does not call individuals seeking payment for fines owed or warrants, according to city officials.

“Because of COVID, arrangements for tickets and fines which are due can be made over the phone, when individuals contact us, not the other way around,” said McAllen Municipal Court Judge Lauren Sepulveda. “The City of McAllen does not contact individuals via the telephone for any fines owed.”

McAllen residents can call the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000 to report this activity.