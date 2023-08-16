HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As recovery efforts get underway in Maui, there are many people that want to help. However, when it comes to making monetary donations, there is concern about fraud.

ValleyCentral has received a warning from the Better Business Bureau telling people to be careful when donating.

With scenes like those out of Maui, communities across the nation are coming together to help.

“Because we’re usually a tight-knit community here. So, whenever somebody is in need, we reach out and try and help out,” said Valley resident Guadalupe Vacio.

Fernando Castro, an Edinburg resident, said people in the Valley care about animals and the people in Maui.

However, where there is goodwill, there is also the potential for fraud schemes. The BBB says there is concern regarding fake charities.

These groups claim to help victims, but then take any and all donations and run.

The BBB says you should be vigilant and explains what to look out for.

“You need to check the IP address if you’re getting an email and if you’re clicking on certain links. Or, if they ask, what if we can give our, the family members or businesses gift cards? Send us gift cards in the amount of so much money so that way we can provide it to family members and businesses in Hawaii. Gift cards are harder to track down,” explained Hilda Martinez, president, BBB serving South Texas

Martinez said charities typically will not ask for specific amounts and a legitimate nonprofit will allow you to donate however much you want.

She adds the elderly are more susceptible to these types of scams.

“Because they’re more giving versus if they don’t do the research the way the younger generation does,” Martinez said.

With apps like TikTok growing as a dominant communication source for different generations, there are new warnings about the content and the idea of sending TikTok’ers money.

“A lot of TikTok’ers out there that are putting information about, asking for support for the Hawaiian, Hawaii family members. “So, who are these people? We don’t know.”

The Better Business Bureau warns to check profiles and see what organizations are asking for donations.

The BBB advises to stick with known, reputable charitable organizations and always research or read reviews about an organization before giving them your money or personal info.