HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With temperatures forecasted to drop to freezing, here are some facilities that will be open to the public.

HARLINGEN

Loaves & Fishes of the RGV located at 514 S. E St. will be a warming station for the duration of the cold weather. Overnight stays are welcome.

BROWNSVILLE

Ozanam Center located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave. will be open for overnight stays. The Good Neighbor Settlement House will only be a day shelter, no overnight stays will be permitted. The shelter is located at 1254 E. Tyler St.

RAYMONDVILLE

Loaves & Fishes located at 688 W. Kimball St. will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No overnight stays will be permitted. If an overnight stay is needed residents may go to the Harlingen location.

The city will be opening a warming shelter at the community center at 523 W. Hidalgo Ave. It will be open from Monday, Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.

Depending on the weather it may extend to Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

Please report to the police department before entering the warming center. Please bring all medications, food, blankets, and supplies.

EDINBURG

A warming center will open at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

The center will open on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m., close on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m., re-open on Tuesday at 8 p.m., and finally, close down on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to bring with them overnight medication, pillows and blankets and non-perishable food/snacks. Pets are not allowed in the warming center.