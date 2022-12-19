RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Warming centers will be opening for residents across the Rio Grande Valley this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend.

Harlingen

The City of Harlingen is opening up shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay starting on Thursday.

The shelter will open at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Harlingen Community Center, located on 201 E. Madison Ave.

Residents are asked to pack necessary items such as food, water, blankets, pillows and other personal items.

Mission

The City of Mission is opening a warming shelter on Thursday and Friday.

Residents will be able to access the warming center from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22. and 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23.

The warming shelter will open at the Mission Parks and Recreation building located on 721 N. Bryan Rd.

Residents are asked to pack necessities such as a blanket, pillow, medication, identification, toiletry items and snacks.