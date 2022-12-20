HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to prepare for the severe weather change, cities across the valley will be opening warming centers for residents in need.

Along with Harlingen and a number of other Rio Grande Valley cities, the City of Mission will be opening a warming shelter at the Mission Parks and Recreation Building.

“When we started seeing the forecast weather and the temperatures that are forecasted for Thursday night into Friday morning, and Friday night into Saturday morning, our city administration and our elected officials decided that it was important to provide shelter for anybody who might find themselves needing somewhere to stay warm,” says Assistant Mission Fire Chief Robert Alvarez.

The shelter will be open to all residents in need on a first come first serve basis on Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“There’s no pre-registration or anywhere that they need to call and give their information,” says Alvarez. “They can just show up if they need to. We are trying to keep it below 50. That’s what we have right now for the capacity. Other times when we’ve had to open up a shelter, we’ve been good with that capacity.”

Although the shelter will be providing cots and blankets, residents are asked to bring personal identification, blankets, pillows, medication, toiletry items and snacks.

While the shelter will provide an expanded space to allow physical distancing, masks are recommended for additional safety measures.