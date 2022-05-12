RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the Rio Grande Valley sees more humidity and warmer temperatures, it makes the perfect breeding season for fleas.

Esparza Pest Control reports once there’s one, there could be hundreds that follow.

According to MyPet, a female flea can lay up to 40 eggs a day for about 50 days. In its lifetime, it can have up to 2,000 eggs.

Fleas are said to prefer animals to humans, but if there isn’t one around, they’ll bite anyone.

Fleas are drawn to body heat, carbon monoxide, movement, and vibrations.

Because fleas feed on blood, they can potentially transmit a variety of diseases to humans, including typhus, plague, and tularemia among other harmful diseases. Some of which could lead to hospitalization.

The CDC published that Flea-borne (murine) typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Rickettsia Typhi. Flea-borne typhus is spread to people through contact with infected fleas. Fleas become infected when they bite infected animals, such as rats, cats, or opossums.

In many cases, fleas are introduced by wild animals, but the owner of Esparza Pest Control, Adrian Esparza told ValleyCentral that buying used furniture, rugs or other belongings could also expose the home as well.

To ensure there is no trace of fleas on your used purchases, it’s recommended that you look in dark places and wipe any black spots with a damp white paper towel. If red streaks appear, that’s flea feces also known as flea dirt.

Esparza said fleas can be a hassle to get rid of, but the longer someone waits to get rid of them, it can quickly become an uncontrollable infestation, so he suggests calling a pest control specialist immediately.

Once you’ve called a specialist, they will come in to inspect and give an analysis.

If there happen to be fleas, the business will then spray the house with their in-house-made chemicals which is a liquid solution of hydrogen peroxide.

According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of flea extermination is $270 but can cost as much as $400.

Esparza said hiring a pest control specialist is the best route someone can take to ensure the house is free of fleas, but if you’re unable to afford one, there are products you can use at home like sedimentary deposit or natural acids.

Esparza suggested Diatomaceous Earth which is a soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that can be crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder that can be used as an insect killer. This is available at Walmart, Lowe’s, and Tractor Supply. It’s less than $20 a bag.

“Boric acid. The same thing. It’s not expensive. They’re natural products. It’s not poison. People can spread it without worrying about putting on a face mask or gloves, ya know contamination,” added Esparza.

Boric acid can be purchased at Walmart, Lowe’s, and Amazon. It’s less than $20.

To fully exterminate a home of fleas could take months though, according to the CDC.

If you’re looking for a pest control specialist in the RGV, below is a list.

Esparza Pest Control, (956) 316-0000

Excellent Pest Control, (956) 618-3699

Terminix, (956) 618-3699

Safeguard Pest Control, (956) 425-1386

Venibra Pest Control LLC, (956) 463-7994

Vital Pest Control, (956) 600-9062

CVA Pest Control, (956) 364-2001

HIT Services Pest Control, (956) 421-4649

Once the RGV begins to see rainfall, Esparza said that’s when fleas get out of hand and lay their eggs more often.